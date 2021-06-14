x
Nola lifts Phillies back over .500, beats reeling Yanks 7-0

Aaron Nola allowed three hits and struck out nine, leading Philadelphia over the New York Yankees 7-0 for a two-game sweep.
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola tips his hat after being pulled in eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Aaron Nola allowed three hits and struck out nine, leading Philadelphia over the New York Yankees 7-0 for a two-game sweep that moved the Phillies back over .500. 

Odubel Herrera, Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto combined to go 7 for 13 with a double, a triple, four runs scored and five RBIs. 

Philadelphia has won four straight games and three straight series, giving the Phillies a winning record for the first time since they were 22-21 before play on May 20.

The Phillies will head west to play the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight at 10:05 p.m.

