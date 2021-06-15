Smith, Taylor homer in Dodgers' 3-1 win over Phillies

Will Smith hit a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 despite getting just three hits and four baserunners.

LOS ANGELES — Will Smith hit a two-run homer, Chris Taylor added a solo shot and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 despite getting just three hits and four baserunners.

Pinch-hitter Albert Pujols’ single in the seventh was the only other hit for the defending World Series champions, but they hung on for their sixth victory in seven games with eight consecutive scoreless innings from seven pitchers.

Bryce Harper drove in a run in the first inning for the Phillies, whose four-game winning streak ended in the opener of a six-game California road trip.