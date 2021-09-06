Williams' 1st career HR walks Phillies off over Braves

Luke Williams hit a two-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Phillies over the Atlanta 2-1.

PHILADELPHIA — Luke Williams walked Philadelphia off with his first big league homer, hitting a two-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Phillies over the Atlanta Braves 2-1.

The Phillies had just four hits and made 15 straight outs before Andrew McCutchen drew a one-out walk off Will Smith in the ninth.

Pinch-hitter Brad Miller popped out to second, bringing up Williams, who was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday for his first taste of the majors.

Williams drove an 0-1 slider over the wall in left. It was the 24-year-old’s first homer in an affiliated game since connecting on Aug. 23, 2019 for Double-A Reading.

Most recently, Williams had suited up for Team USA as they qualified for the Olympics last week.

With his recent promotion to the Major Leagues, its unknown if Williams will rejoin Team USA later this summer.