DeGrom shines vs Phils' Nola, Mets get 17 hits in 14-1 romp

The Mets had a season-high 17 hits in a 14-1 win over the Phillies on Sunday.

NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom struck out 12 over seven innings, Aaron Nola was let down by lackluster defense and the New York Mets poured it on with a season-best 17 hits in a 14-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Pete Alonso homered twice, Jeff McNeil hit his first shot of the season, and Brandon Nimmo and Wilson Ramos also went deep for the Mets, who have won four of five.

Dominic Smith had a career-high four hits, matched a franchise record with three doubles and drove in three.