Arrieta pitches Phillies past Mets 5-3 for 5th straight win

The Phillies won their fifth straight game behind a solid start from Jake Arrieta.

NEW YORK — Jake Arrieta bounced back from the shortest start of his career by pitching seven solid innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies over the New York Mets 5-3 for their fifth straight win.

Roman Quinn snapped a tie with a two-out, RBI single in the seventh. Arrieta, who gave up seven runs in 1 1/3 innings against Atlanta on Sunday, allowed two runs and seven hits while walking one and striking out seven.

It was the first time Arrieta pitched beyond the sixth inning, as well as the first time he struck out more than six, since May 25, 2019.