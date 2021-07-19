Realmuto's big day helps Phils take care of Marlins

PHILADELPHIA — Editor's note: The above video is from June 24.
J.T. Realmuto had a big day at the plate, following a two-run walk-off homer in the completion of Saturday’s suspended game with a 3-for-5 performance with two RBIs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 7-4 on Sunday.
Realmuto’s two-run 10th-inning homer gave the Phillies a 4-2 win in the conclusion to Saturday’s suspended game.
Andrew McCutchen and Didi Gregorius also homered in Sunday’s scheduled game for the Phillies, who rallied from a 4-2 deficit to give starting pitcher Zack Wheeler the win.
Philadelphia has won 10 of its past 14 games.
The Phillies will head to New York to face the Yankees, beginning on July 20 at 7:05 p.m.