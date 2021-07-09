Miller hits 3 HRs, Phillies rout reeling Cubs 8-0

Brad Miller hit three home runs, and the Philadelphia Phillies routed the sinking Chicago Cubs 8-0.

Brad Miller hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career, and the Philadelphia Phillies routed the sinking Chicago Cubs 8-0.

Miller hit a solo drive in the third inning and added two-run homers in the fifth and seventh innings.

With a chance at joining the other 18 players who have hit a record four home runs in a game, Miller popped up in the ninth. He grounded out in his first at-bat.

Zach Eflin tossed six crisp innings as the Phillies took three of four games at Wrigley Field.

Didi Gregorius added a two-run shot and All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto scored on a double steal.

The Cubs lost for the 12th time in 13 games.