Miller hits 3 HRs, Phillies rout reeling Cubs 8-0

Brad Miller hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career, and the Philadelphia Phillies routed the sinking Chicago Cubs 8-0.
Miller hit a solo drive in the third inning and added two-run homers in the fifth and seventh innings.
With a chance at joining the other 18 players who have hit a record four home runs in a game, Miller popped up in the ninth. He grounded out in his first at-bat.
Zach Eflin tossed six crisp innings as the Phillies took three of four games at Wrigley Field.
Didi Gregorius added a two-run shot and All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto scored on a double steal.
The Cubs lost for the 12th time in 13 games.
The Phillies will now head to Boston to face the Red Sox beginning tonight at 7:10 p.m.