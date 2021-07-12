Torreyes homers, Philly bullpen shines in 5-4 win over BoSox

BOSTON — Editor's note: The above video is from June 24.
Ronald Torreyes hit a three-run homer, Philadelphia used six pitchers after losing its scheduled starter to COVID-19 contact tracing, and the Phillies hung on to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4.
The Phillies took the last two of the three-game series at Boston and enter the All-Star break at 44-44.
Torreyes had three of Philadelphia’s six hits and J.T. Realmuto had an RBI single in the third.
Philadelphia had to scratch starter Aaron Nola and place the right-hander and three teammates on COVID-19-related injured reserve on Sunday.
Brandon Kintzler was the opener, Cristopher Sánchez got the win and Ranger Suárez finished it for his second save.
The Phillies will return home after the All-Star break, beginning their schedule with a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins on Friday, July 16 starting at 4:05 p.m.