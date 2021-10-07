Philadelphia Phillies select pitcher Andrew Painter with 13th overall pick in amateur draft

The team selected Andrew Painter from Calvary Christian Academy on Sunday night.

PHILADELPHIA — Editor's note: The above video is from June 24.

The Philadelphia Phillies have selected a right-handed pitcher from a Florida high school with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

The team selected Andrew Painter from Calvary Christian Academy on Sunday night.

Painter, 18, stands about 6'6" tall and weighs 230 pounds, showing a full build at a young age.

He won the Gatorade High School Player of the Year in Florida after going 6-1 with a .38 ERA and 93 strikeouts over 47 innings this season.

With the 13th pick in the #MLBDraft, the Phillies have selected Andrew Painter, an 18-year-old right-handed pitcher from Calvary Christian Academy (FL). pic.twitter.com/2qLYeDpYy8 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 12, 2021

Currently, Painter is committed to attend the University of Florida, and to play for the Gators.

It is the second season in-a-row in which the Phillies have taken a right-handed pitcher out of the high school ranks with their first round selection.

Mick Abel, 19, was the Phillies selection last year.

The team has over $8 million in its 2021 draft bonus pool.