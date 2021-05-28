x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Sports

Herrera's hitting, arm helps Phillies beat Marlins 3-2

The Phillies 3-2 win over the Marlins gave the team a four-game split.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera, right, slides in safely into third base with a triple as Miami Marlins third baseman Jon Berti waits for the throw during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Miami. The Phillies beat the Marlins 3-2.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI — Odubel Herrera tripled leading off the ninth inning and scored the tiebreaking run on Ronald Torreyes’ comebacker, giving the Philadelphia Phillies a 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins for a four-game split. 

Herrera doubled in the fourth inning, threw out a runner from center field and started the ninth against Yimi García by driving  a full-count fastball in front of the right field wall. 

With runners at the corners, Torreyes hit a one-hopper to García, who rather than throw home decided to spin and throw to second. 

Torreyes beat second baseman Isan Díaz’s throw to first.

The Phillies will head to Tampa Bay to face the Rays beginning May 29 at 1:10 p.m.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.