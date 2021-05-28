Herrera's hitting, arm helps Phillies beat Marlins 3-2

MIAMI — Odubel Herrera tripled leading off the ninth inning and scored the tiebreaking run on Ronald Torreyes’ comebacker, giving the Philadelphia Phillies a 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins for a four-game split.
Herrera doubled in the fourth inning, threw out a runner from center field and started the ninth against Yimi García by driving a full-count fastball in front of the right field wall.
With runners at the corners, Torreyes hit a one-hopper to García, who rather than throw home decided to spin and throw to second.
Torreyes beat second baseman Isan Díaz’s throw to first.
The Phillies will head to Tampa Bay to face the Rays beginning May 29 at 1:10 p.m.