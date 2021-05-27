x
Slumping Berti's 2-run single lifts Marlins over Phils 4-2

Slumping Jon Berti hit a go-ahead, two-run single in a three-run eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies.
Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro, left, and relief pitcher Yimi Garcia congratulate each other after the Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 in a baseball game, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI — Slumping Jon Berti hit a go-ahead, two-run single in a three-run eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2. 

Philadelphia, playing without injured stars Bryce Harper, Didi Gregorius and J.T. Realmuto, built a 2-1 lead on Brad Miller’s bases-loaded walk in the third off Nick Neidert and Rhys Hoskins’ fifth-inning sacrifice fly against Anthony Bender.

Aaron Nola left with a 2-1 lead but the Phillies lost for the fifth time in 22 games this year when leading after seven innings. 

Ross Detwiler pitched around a leadoff walk in the eighth, and Yimi García got his ninth save.

The teams will complete their four-game series today at 12:10 p.m.

