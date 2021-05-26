Phillies' Bryce Harper goes on IL with bruised left forearm

Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sunday with a bruised left forearm.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper has gone on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sunday with a bruised left forearm. The move was made before Tuesday’s game in Miami.

The Phillies also reinstated outfielder Roman Quinn from the injured list.

Harper is hitless in his past 16 at-bats, which has dropped his OPS to .884. He sat out games Sunday and Monday.

Manager Joe Girardi had said he was being given a break because of his slump.

Harper took a 97 mph fastball to the face last month but wasn’t seriously hurt.