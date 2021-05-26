Velasquez sharp, Hoskins homers, Phillies blank Marlins 2-0

The Phillies won hours after putting slugger Bryce Harper on the 10-day injured list because of a bruised left forearm.

MIAMI — Vince Velasquez pitched three-hit ball for six innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins 2-0.

The Phillies won hours after putting slugger Bryce Harper on the 10-day injured list because of a bruised left forearm.

Scratched from his previous start because of finger discomfort on his pitching hand, Velasquez struck out five and walked three.

Hoskins hit his 10th homer in the fourth, a two-run drive.

Miami's Sandy Alcantara allowed only two hits in eight innings.