Riley, Acuña, Contreras go deep, Braves beat Phillies 9-5

The Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-5.

PHILADELPHIA — Austin Riley, Ronald Acuña Jr. and William Contreras each hit a solo homer and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-5.

Acuña also had a single, double and three RBIs.

J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper hit solo homers for Philadelphia.

The reigning three-time NL East champion Braves evened their record at 29-29, but they haven’t been above .500 all season.

The Braves trailed 5-4 entering the eighth before Riley blasted a tying homer off Connor Brogdon.