Cubs top Phillies, Wheeler 8-3 to end 11-game slide

The Chicago Cubs beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-3, ending an 11-game losing streak.

Anthony Rizzo, Joc Pederson and Nico Hoerner each had two hits and an RBI to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-3, ending an 11-game losing streak.

The Cubs raced to an early five-run lead off Zack Wheeler and then added on to halt their longest skid since a 12-game slide in May 2012.

Chicago had been winless since Zach Davies and three relievers combined to no-hit the Dodgers in Los Angeles on June 24.

Patrick Wisdom added a two-run double in Chicago’s three-run sixth inning after replacing third baseman Kris Bryant, who left in the fourth with right hamstring tightness.