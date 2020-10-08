Acuna hits 3 home runs in Atlanta's doubleheader sweep

PHILADELPHIA — Ronald Acuna Jr. homered twice and Freddie Freeman also went deep to spoil the debut of Phillies’ top pitching prospect Spencer Howard and lead the Atlanta Braves to a doubleheader sweep in an 8-0 win on Sunday.
Acuna also homered in Atlanta’s 5-2 victory in the first game, in which the Phillies bullpen again faltered.
He had four hits in the second game and added his his fourth career multi-homer game.
Freeman also finished the day with six hits between the two games.
Howard allowed seven hits, four runs, one walk and struck out four in 4 2-3 innings in his major league debut.
Atlanta starter Max Fried tossed five scoreless innings for the win.
The teams will finish their four game series on Monday at 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta currently leads the series 2-1.