Acuna hits 3 home runs in Atlanta's doubleheader sweep

Ronald Acuna Jr. homered twice and Freddie Freeman also went deep to spoil the debut of Phillies’ top pitching prospect Spencer Howard and lead the Braves to 2 wins.

PHILADELPHIA — Ronald Acuna Jr. homered twice and Freddie Freeman also went deep to spoil the debut of Phillies’ top pitching prospect Spencer Howard and lead the Atlanta Braves to a doubleheader sweep in an 8-0 win on Sunday.

Acuna also homered in Atlanta’s 5-2 victory in the first game, in which the Phillies bullpen again faltered.

He had four hits in the second game and added his his fourth career multi-homer game.

Freeman also finished the day with six hits between the two games.

Howard allowed seven hits, four runs, one walk and struck out four in 4 2-3 innings in his major league debut.

Atlanta starter Max Fried tossed five scoreless innings for the win.

The teams will finish their four game series on Monday at 6:05 p.m.