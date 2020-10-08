x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

sports

Acuna hits 3 home runs in Atlanta's doubleheader sweep

Ronald Acuna Jr. homered twice and Freddie Freeman also went deep to spoil the debut of Phillies’ top pitching prospect Spencer Howard and lead the Braves to 2 wins.
Credit: AP
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. follows through after hitting a home run off Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Spencer Howard during the fifth inning of the second baseball game in a doubleheader, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Ronald Acuna Jr. homered twice and Freddie Freeman also went deep to spoil the debut of Phillies’ top pitching prospect Spencer Howard and lead the Atlanta Braves to a doubleheader sweep in an 8-0 win on Sunday. 

Acuna also homered in Atlanta’s 5-2 victory in the first game, in which the Phillies bullpen again faltered.

He had four hits in the second game and added his his fourth career multi-homer game. 

Freeman also finished the day with six hits between the two games.

Howard allowed seven hits, four runs, one walk and struck out four in 4 2-3 innings in his major league debut.

Atlanta starter Max Fried tossed five scoreless innings for the win.

The teams will finish their four game series on Monday at 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta currently leads the series 2-1.

Related Articles