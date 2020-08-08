x
Braves-Phillies postponed due to rain, doubleheader Sunday

The Phillies will play a doubleheader on Sunday.
Credit: AP
Rain falls on Citizens Bank Park, postponing a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — The Atlanta Braves’ game Friday at the Philadelphia Phillies was postponed because of rain. 

The teams will play a doubleheader of seven-inning games on Sunday.

The Phillies now have six doubleheaders on the schedule and already played a seven-inning twinbill against the Yankees on Wednesday.

The Phillies have to make up a week’s worth of games because a coronavirus outbreak among the Marlins forced them to take a week off after several Miami players had the virus during a weekend series in Philadelphia to open the 60-game season. 

