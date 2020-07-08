Phils-Marlins set for 7 games in 5 days in new MLB schedule

The teams will play seven times in five days as a part of MLB's reconfigured schedule released to account for 21 coronavirus-caused postponements.

The Marlins, who had their season suspended for over a week due to a team-wide outbreak, will finish the season playing 27 games in 23 days, a stretch featuring no days off and four doubleheaders in a 10-day span.

Miami was already scheduled to host Philadelphia for four games Sept. 10 to Sept. 13.