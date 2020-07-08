Phils-Marlins set for 7 games in 5 days in new MLB schedule

The Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins will play seven times in five days as part of Major League Baseball’s reconfigured schedule released to account for 21 coronavirus-caused postponements in the first two weeks of the season.
The Marlins, who had their season suspended for over a week due to a team-wide outbreak, will finish the season playing 27 games in 23 days, a stretch featuring no days off and four doubleheaders in a 10-day span.
Miami was already scheduled to host Philadelphia for four games Sept. 10 to Sept. 13.
The series has been extended to include a game on Monday, Sept. 14, and doubleheaders have been scheduled for that Friday and Sunday.