J.T. Realmuto's 3-run homer helps Phillies beat Yankees 5-4

The Phillies were able to stave off the red-hot Yankees, and improve to 3-4 after a victory on Thursday night.

PHILADELPHIA — J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer, Hector Neris struck out Aaron Judge in a big spot and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Yankees 5-4.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin allowed two unearned runs and four hits, striking out five in four innings in his first start.

A beleaguered bullpen surrendered two runs the rest of the way on Gary Sanchez’s two-run homer off Nick Pivetta.

Deolis Guerra tossed a scoreless fifth for the win, and Pivetta went two innings.

Jose Alvarez got two outs in the eighth and Neris recorded the last four in what was the bullpen's best performance in seven games.

The victory improved the Phillies to 3-4 after a tumultuous first two weeks to the season.