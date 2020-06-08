Tauchman’s RBI double helps Yanks earn DH split vs Phils

The teams split a doubleheader on Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA — Mike Tauchman’s tiebreaking double in the seventh inning sent the New York Yankees to a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies and a split of their seven-inning doubleheader Wednesday.

Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto homered to back Zack Wheeler and lead the “visiting” Phillies to an 11-7 win in the opener, snapping New York’s seven-game winning streak.

Due to a late schedule change, the Yankees were the “home” team for the first game — even in Philadelphia.

Phillies ace Aaron Nola tied a career high with 12 strikeouts in the nightcap, allowing one run on Luke Voit’s homer and three hits in six innings.

However, it was the bullpen that faltered again, as reliever Tommy Hunter entered the game in the seventh and loaded the bases without recording an out.

Tauchman's RBI double off of reliever Adam Morgan gave the Yankees the lead they needed.

Closer Zack Britton shut it down in the ninth inning to give the Yankees the victory, and to clinch a split between the teams during the doubleheader.