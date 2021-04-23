Voracek, van Riemsdyk lead Flyers past Rangers, 3-2

James van Riemsdyk scored two power-play goals and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Thursday night.

NEW YORK — James van Riemsdyk scored two power-play goals and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Thursday night to snap a two-game slide.

Jakub Voracek scored the deciding goal for Philadelphia, and Brian Elliott made 33 saves. Ivan Provorov had two assists.

Brendan Smith and Artemi Panarin scored New York, and Igor Shesterkin made 33 saves.