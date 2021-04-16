x
Giroux, Couturier score in shootout as Flyers edge Pens

The Flyers took the victory in the shootout over the Penguins.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry makes a save on a shot by Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny (11) with Penguins' Brian Dumoulin (8) defending during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier scored in the shootout and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1. 

Giroux and Couturier were the lone shooters for Philadelphia, as Jake Guentzel scored for Pittsburgh, but Carter Hart stopped Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang to seal the win. 

Jakub Voracek scored his eighth of the season in regulation for the Flyers, who snapped a two-game skid. 

The Flyers won for just the ninth time in their past 25 games. Hart stopped 31 shots for his first win in eight starts.

Philadelphia will head home to host the Washington Capitals at 12:30 p.m. on April 17, while Pittsburgh will head to Buffalo to face the Sabres at 3:00 p.m. tomorrow.

