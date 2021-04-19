Leddy's OT goal lifts Islanders to 1-0 win over Flyers

Nick Leddy scored 2:23 into overtime and Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves to lift the New York Islanders to a 1-0 win.

PHILADELPHIA — Nick Leddy scored 2:23 into overtime and Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves to lift the New York Islanders to a 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Both goalies were stellar throughout the contest before Leddy scored a fluke goal. His backhand pass went off the stick of Travis Sanheim and through the legs of Brian Elliott to send the Islanders past the Penguins and into second place in the East Division.

New York is two points behind first-place Washington.

Elliott made 29 saves, including several outstanding stops late in the third period.