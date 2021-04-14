x
Mantha shines in debut, Ovechkin scores as Caps rout Flyers

Mantha scored in his Washington debut, and the Capitals beat the Flyers 6-1.
Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha (39) celebrates his goal with right wing T.J. Oshie (77) and defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Anthony Mantha had a two points in his Washington debut, Alex Ovechkin scored the 728th goal of his NHL career and the Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1. 

The East Division-leading Capitals went 3 for 3 on the power play as part of another offensive outburst. 

Mantha had a goal and an assist after a trade from Detroit. Ovechkin scored his team-leading 22nd goal of the season. 

The Capitals have won three in a row. 

The Flyers lost for the sixth time in eight games.

Philadelphia will head to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins on April 15 at 7:00 p.m.

