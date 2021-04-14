Mantha shines in debut, Ovechkin scores as Caps rout Flyers

Mantha scored in his Washington debut, and the Capitals beat the Flyers 6-1.

Anthony Mantha had a two points in his Washington debut, Alex Ovechkin scored the 728th goal of his NHL career and the Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1.

The East Division-leading Capitals went 3 for 3 on the power play as part of another offensive outburst.

Mantha had a goal and an assist after a trade from Detroit. Ovechkin scored his team-leading 22nd goal of the season.

The Capitals have won three in a row.

The Flyers lost for the sixth time in eight games.