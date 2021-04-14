Mantha shines in debut, Ovechkin scores as Caps rout Flyers

Anthony Mantha had a two points in his Washington debut, Alex Ovechkin scored the 728th goal of his NHL career and the Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1.
The East Division-leading Capitals went 3 for 3 on the power play as part of another offensive outburst.
Mantha had a goal and an assist after a trade from Detroit. Ovechkin scored his team-leading 22nd goal of the season.
The Capitals have won three in a row.
The Flyers lost for the sixth time in eight games.
Philadelphia will head to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins on April 15 at 7:00 p.m.