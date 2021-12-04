Asplund, Skinner lift Buffalo to comeback win over Flyers

Asplund and Skinner scored 25 seconds apart late in the third period to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-3 comeback victory.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rasmus Asplund and Jeff Skinner scored 25 seconds apart late in the third period to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-3 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

Arttu Ruotsalainen, Sam Reinhart and Casey Mittelstadt also scored for the Sabres, who improved their NHL-worst record to 10-25-6. Buffalo appeared headed for another defeat before a late rally.

Skinner tied the game at 3 with 3:03 remaining. Flyers goalie Carter Hart couldn’t corral Victor Olofsson’s shot from long range, and the puck went off Skinner’s skate and over the goal line as he crashed the net.