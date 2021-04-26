Flyers rally from 2-goal deficit, beat Devils in shootout

Claude Giroux scored twice in 22 seconds to force overtime and was one of three Flyers to score in a shootout as Philadelphia beat the New Jersey Devils.

PHILADELPHIA — Claude Giroux scored twice in 22 seconds to force overtime and was one of three Flyers to score in a shootout as Philadelphia beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3.

The Devils have gone 10 straight games without a win.

Giroux and Sean Couturier scored in regulation for the Flyers. Brian Elliott saved 29 shots.

Michael McLeod, Miles Wood and Pavel Zach scored for New Jersey, which got 33 saves from Mackenzie Blackwood.