Hart's 2nd straight shutout leads Flyers to 2-0 Game 4 win

Carter Hart stopped 29 shots for his second straight shutout, helping lift the Flyers to a 2-0 win and a 3-1 series lead.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Flyers left wing Michael Raffl (12) is congratulated by teammates defensemen Ivan Provorov (9) and Matt Niskanen (15) and center Sean Couturier (14) after scoring on the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey Eastern Conference Stanley Cup first round playoff game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO, ON — Carter Hart stopped 29 shots for his second straight shutout, Michael Raffl and Phil Myers each scored and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 on Tuesday to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series. 

The top-seeded Flyers can wrap up the series in Game 5 on Wednesday. 

The Flyers haven’t advanced to the second round of the playoffs since 2012. 

Hart became the youngest goalie in Flyers history to notch a shutout in Game 3 on Sunday at 22 years, 3 days and followed it up with another stellar effort against the Canadiens.  

The teams will take the ice for Game 5 at 8:00 p.m. tonight.

