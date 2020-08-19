Hart's 2nd straight shutout leads Flyers to 2-0 Game 4 win

Carter Hart stopped 29 shots for his second straight shutout, helping lift the Flyers to a 2-0 win and a 3-1 series lead.

TORONTO, ON — Carter Hart stopped 29 shots for his second straight shutout, Michael Raffl and Phil Myers each scored and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 on Tuesday to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.

The top-seeded Flyers can wrap up the series in Game 5 on Wednesday.

The Flyers haven’t advanced to the second round of the playoffs since 2012.

Hart became the youngest goalie in Flyers history to notch a shutout in Game 3 on Sunday at 22 years, 3 days and followed it up with another stellar effort against the Canadiens.