Hart's 2nd straight shutout leads Flyers to 2-0 Game 4 win

TORONTO, ON — Carter Hart stopped 29 shots for his second straight shutout, Michael Raffl and Phil Myers each scored and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 on Tuesday to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.
The top-seeded Flyers can wrap up the series in Game 5 on Wednesday.
The Flyers haven’t advanced to the second round of the playoffs since 2012.
Hart became the youngest goalie in Flyers history to notch a shutout in Game 3 on Sunday at 22 years, 3 days and followed it up with another stellar effort against the Canadiens.
The teams will take the ice for Game 5 at 8:00 p.m. tonight.