TORONTO, ON — Oskar Lindblom joined the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL playoff bubble in Toronto.

Lindblom is with the team for the first time since he was diagnosed with bone cancer in December.

There is no timetable for a return to the lineup.

Lindblom turned 24 on Saturday and a day later he received a rousing applause from the Flyers hours before they prepared for their playoff game against Montreal.