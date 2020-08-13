x
Hart, Farabee help Flyers beat Canadiens in Game 1

Carter Hart made 27 saves, Joel Farabee scored 16 seconds after Montreal tied it, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Canadiens 2-1 in Game 1 of the series.
Philadelphia Flyers' Joel Farabee (49) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens with teammates Claude Giroux (28) and Sean Couturier (14) during the second period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup first-round playoff game in Toronto, Ontario on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO, ON — Carter Hart made 27 saves, Joel Farabee scored 16 seconds after Montreal tied it, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Canadiens 2-1 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. 

Ivan Provorov also scored for the Flyers. Shea Weber scored for the Canadiens, and Carey Price stopped 29 shots. 

Montreal, the final club in the NHL’s 24-team restart, stunned the Pittsburgh Penguins — who had the NHL’s seventh-best record when the schedule was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic — 3-1 in the best-of-five qualifying round to book a place in the 16-slot playoff bracket. 

Philadelphia sat fourth of four teams vying for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, then beat Boston, Washington and Tampa Bay in the round-robin tournament to grab top spot. 

The teams will face off in Game Two on August 14 at 3:00 p.m.

