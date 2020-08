Carter Hart earned his first career playoff shutout victory over the Canadiens in Game 3, giving the Flyers a 2-1 lead in the series.

TORONTO, ON — Jake Voracek scored and Carter Hart stopped 23 shots to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 1-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

The Flyers did score first for the fifth time in six games since the NHL restart, and the quick jump has been a big advantage.

They are 5-0 when they score first.

