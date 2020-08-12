Eagles name Jalen Hurts starting quarterback

Hurts, 22, is set to start on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and Carson Wentz will serve as the backup.

The Philadelphia Eagles are making a change at quarterback.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is naming 2020 second round pick Jalen Hurts as the team's starting quarterback.

The rookie quarterback is set to start on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and Carson Wentz will serve as the backup to Hurts:

Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson is naming Jalen Hurts his new starting quarterback and the rookie will start Sunday vs. the New Orleans Saints, sources tell @mortreport and me. Carson Wentz now will backup Hurts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2020

Hurts, 22, was taken with the 53rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

After originally being named a third string quarterback when the season began, Hurts become the backup to Wentz in Week 2, and has been used sparingly since.

Until last week, Hurts only saw the field in special packages that often featured Wentz at wide receiver or were designed quarterback runs to take advantage of Hurts' speed.

It was not until Sunday against the Green Bay Packers did Hurts see the field for an extended stretch.

Wentz was benched in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers after completing 6 of 15 passes for 79 yards, no turnovers and four sacks.

Hurts tossed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ward and finished 5 of 12 for 109 yards, one interception and three sacks. He also ran for 29 yards.

The team apparently liked the spark that Hurts appeared to add to the team's offense.

The Eagles will return home to host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 13 at 4:25 p.m.