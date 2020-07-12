Carson Wentz benched for Jalen Hurts; Eagles lose again

Jalen Hurts relieved starting quarterback Carson Wentz, but it wasn't enough as the Green Bay Packers were able to hold off a comeback.

Aaron Jones rushed for 130 yards and delivered a clinching 77-yard touchdown run with 2:36 left as the Green Bay Packers withstood a fourth-quarter comeback attempt to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 30-16.

Jalen Hurts briefly gave the Philadelphia Eagles a spark enough to create a full-blown quarterback controversy.

Carson Wentz was benched in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers after completing 6 of 15 passes for 79 yards, no turnovers and four sacks.

Hurts, the rookie second-round pick, tossed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ward and finished 5 of 12 for 109 yards, one interception and three sacks. He also ran for 29 yards.

Coach Doug Pederson didn’t commit to a starter next week when the Eagles host the New Orleans Saints.

Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams on two of his three touchdown passes and reached a couple of career milestones to help Green Bay (9-3) hand the Eagles (3-8-1) their fourth consecutive loss.

Kingsley Keke had two of the Packers’ seven sacks.

Rodgers' three touchdown passes increased his career total to 400.

The Eagles will return home to host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 13 at 4:25 p.m.