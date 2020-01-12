Wentz, offense struggle again in another Eagles loss

Carson Wentz had another rough game and his teammates didn’t provide much support in a 23-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Even facing the league’s worst defense couldn’t help the Philadelphia Eagles figure out their offensive woes.

Carson Wentz had another rough game and his teammates didn’t provide much support in a 23-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The offensive line struggled again, receivers weren’t open often enough and a couple times didn’t run the right route.

All of it added up to a measly 250 total yards against a defense that came in allowing a league-high 434.9 yards, including a league-worst 343.7 yards passing.

DK Metcalf again made the Eagles regret passing him up in the draft two years ago.

Metcalf caught 10 passes for 177 yards, Russell Wilson threw for 230 yards and one touchdown.

The Seahawks (8-3) moved one game ahead of the Rams in the NFC West.

The Eagles (3-7-1) fell a half-game behind the Giants and Washington in the woeful NFC East.

Carson Wentz held off Jalen Hurts but in unspectacular fashion. He was 25 of 45 for 215 yards, two TDs and one interception.