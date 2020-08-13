Raptors rally past Sixers to give Griffin a coaching win

The game became a tune up for the Sixers, as they are now locked into a first round match up against the Boston Celtics.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Stanley Johnson scored the tiebreaking basket in the lane with 4.9 seconds remaining, giving the Toronto Raptors a 125-121 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers that made a winner of Adrian Griffin.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse let his assistant coach run the team and they responded with a late run from the bottom of their bench, long after Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid had ended his night, to improve to 6-1 in the restart.

Embiid played just the first half after missing a game with a left ankle injury.

He also took a hit on the hand in this one and finished with five points in 14 minutes.

Due to the result of games played earlier in the day, the Sixers are locked in to a first round match up against the Boston Celtics in the NBA playoffs.