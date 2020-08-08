Harris, Embiid lead 76ers past Magic 108-101

The Sixers won their third straight game in the bubble on Friday night.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Tobias Harris had 23 points and 15 rebounds, Joel Embiid turned in a strong second half and finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Orlando Magic 108-101 on Friday night in their first game without All-Star Ben Simmons.

Simmons is out indefinitely after injuring his knee Wednesday night. Alec Burks had 22 points off the bench and Al Horford stepped into the starting lineup and finished with 21 points and nine rebounds.