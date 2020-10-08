Lillard drops 51 as Trail Blazers top 76ers; Embiid injured

76ers star center Joel Embiid was injured in the first quarter, and the team couldn't stop Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Damian Lillard scored 51 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 124-121.

It was a day of redemption for the star point guard.

On Saturday, he missed a pair of free throws with 18.6 seconds to go and a 3-pointer with 9.5 seconds left in a 122-117 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 76ers lost much more than the game.

All-Star center Joel Embiid left in the first quarter with what the team called a left ankle injury, and he did not return.

He contested a shot, then backed up and stepped awkwardly into the stanchion.

After going into the locker room, Embiid returned to the team's bench in the second half, and was even spotted smiling at one point.

The loss dropped the Sixers to 3-2 since the league's restart.