x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

sports

Booker's 35 points help streaking Suns beat 76ers 130-117

The Sixers were down several starters, and lost to the Suns by 13 points.
Credit: AP
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1)takes a shot over Philadelphia 76ers forward Glenn Robinson III (40) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Devin Booker scored 35 points and the Phoenix Suns protected their playoff hopes by beating the Philadelphia 76ers 130-117 to remain undefeated in the NBA restart. 

Booker became the Suns’ career leader with his 91st 30-point game, breaking a tie with Walter Davis. 

Mikal Bridges had 24 points and Ricky Rubio had 16 points with 10 assists for the Suns, who pulled into a ninth-place tie with Memphis in the Western Conference playoff race. 

Phoenix is 7-0 as the only undefeated team in the restart and an unlikely factor in the tight race for a spot in this weekend’s play-for the final playoff spot. 

The 76ers have fallen to 3-3 since the NBA restart.

The team will return to the court tonight at 6:30 p.m. against the Toronto Raptors.

Related Articles