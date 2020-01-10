Sixers agree to terms with Doc Rivers to become team's next head coach

The deal was reached just a day after Rivers met and connected with Sixers General Manager Elton Brand in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — Editor's note: The above video is from July 30.

The Philadelphia 76ers and coach Doc Rivers have reached a multi-year agreement for Rivers to become the team's next head coach.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal was reached just a day after Rivers met and connected with Sixers General Manager Elton Brand in Philadelphia.

Wojnarowski reports that the sides then moved quickly, and reached a multi-year deal.

Rivers connected quickly with GM Elton Brand and Sixers ownership in Wednesday's meetings and sides moved quickly toward negotiating a multi-year deal that culminated with a formal agreement minutes ago, sources said. https://t.co/LCt5BhbkNX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2020

Rivers, 58, was fired earlier this week by the Los Angeles Clippers after failing to reach the Western Conference Finals despite holding a 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets.

After a 14-year playing career, Rivers has coached three NBA teams over 21 seasons, including the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, and the aforementioned Clippers. He earned the NBA's Coach of the Year award in 1999-00.

Rivers' coaching record stands at 943 wins and 681 losses in the regular season. He also has extensive postseason coaching experience, helping lead teams to the postseason 16 times and winning one title with the Celtics in 2007-08.

Rivers will now inherit a Sixers team that is very much in-flux.

After an invitation to the NBA's restart bubble, the Sixers struggled to find any consistency, and struggled mightily after losing guard Ben Simmons for the rest of the season.

With the weight solely on center Joel Embiid's shoulders, the Sixers were swept out of the postseason in the first round by the Celtics.