Penn Manor grad named Penn State field hockey's newest head coach

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A Penn Manor graduate has been named the newest head coach of Penn State's field hockey program.

Lisa Bervinchak-Love, the long-time associate head coach for the recently retired Char Morett-Curtiss, is the sixth head coach in the school's history.

She will begin her first season as the head coach in what will be her thirtieth year on the Penn State staff.

Bervinchak-Love began her Penn State coaching career in 1994 when she joined Morett-Curtiss' staff as an associate head coach. She has since remained a fixture in the Penn State community.

“We are excited to have Lisa take over the reins of the Penn State field hockey program,” said Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Pat Kraft. "Lisa’s fingerprints are all over this program and she is more than ready to take on the challenge of being a head coach."

Long time Associate Head Coach is the New Lion Leader!https://t.co/pMce7LUpkx#weare pic.twitter.com/l8kJJBKDNz — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) February 20, 2023

During Bervinchak-Love’s time on the Penn State staff, the Nittany Lion program cemented itself as a national powerhouse. Since her arrival as an assistant coach, Penn State has achieved national success:

23 NCAA appearances, including three trips to the national semifinals and two to the NCAA title game

Seven Big Ten Regular-Season Championships

Six Big Ten Tournament Championships

“I am truly blessed and honored to be the next head coach for Penn State Field Hockey,” said Bervinchak-Love. “I want to thank Pat Kraft for giving me this opportunity and Char for all her support, mentoring and the friendship she has given me over the years."

"Char has been the heart and soul of this program for a long time, and I am truly grateful to have been by her side for 29 of those years. I will do my best to honor Char’s legacy and the traditions of Penn State Field Hockey," she continued. "We will continue to play with heart and strive to be the best both on and off the field. We Are!”

“When I returned to Penn State in 1987 Lisa was a talented right wing,” said retiring coach Char Morett-Curtiss. “She could weave through a defense with skill and speed and make it look easy. More importantly, she displayed a love for the game, a fierce competitive spirit, a motivational work ethic and was highly respected by her teammates. She became a humble captain her senior year and a first-team All-American.”

Penn State’s student-athletes have achieved heralded success during Bervinchak-Love’s tenure as an assistant:

30 NFHCA first-team All-Americans, 31 second-team All-Americans, 25 third team All-Americans

70 first-team All-Big Ten selections

6 Big Ten Players of the Year, 9 Big Ten Offensive Players of the Year, 9 Big Ten Defensive Players of the Year

Over 300 Academic All-Big Ten selections

Nearly 300 NFHCA National All-Academic honorees

Additionally, as a player, Bervinchak-Love played there years at Penn State after transferring from Villanova at the conclusion of her freshman year. A three-year letter winner (1986-88), she earned a lengthy list of honors during her playing career: