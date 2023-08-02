Sean Clifford balances time as NFL prospect, entrepreneur

The former Nittany Lions quarterback balances his time preparing for the upcoming NFL draft and running his business "Limitless NIL."

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Sean Clifford capped his career at Penn State with a victory in the Rose Bowl and now he is in pursuit of a career in the NFL.

The former Nittany Lions quarterback balances his time preparing for the upcoming NFL draft and running his business "Limitless NIL."

Clifford is the CEO and founder of Limitless and his business partners include his brother Liam Clifford and former Penn State teammate Aeneas Hawkins. Clifford is working out in Florida and splits his days between his football prep and responsibilities with the company.