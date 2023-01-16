York County construction firm investing in the future with deals involving Nittany Lions

Five Penn State players have signed to receive Tesla Sedans as part of the name, image and likeness deals.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — As the landscape of college athletics continues to change with name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals, Penn State's deals have begun to take off.

From billboards, social media posts, and now, where the rubber meets the road, the Nittany Lions are electric when it comes to NIL.

Five Penn State players will now drive a branded Tesla Sedan thanks to a new deal with York County construction firm Inch & Co.

"They have a strong appreciation for what we are doing and likewise we have a strong appreciation for what they are doing," says Inch & Co.'s Marketing Director Cambria Bailey.

The construction firm is turning heads, having signed linebacker Abdul Carter, corner Kalen King, tackle Olu Faschano and quarterbacks Drew Allar along with Central York's own Beau Pribula to NIL deals.

However, the company sees this partnership far deeper than just marketing.

"They are all very humble players," Bailey said. "We want to help other businesses grow and there are a lot of investment opportunities with Inch & Co. and with NIL deals. I really think helping these kids understand business and this investment opportunity becomes something we are doing now in the hopes that they will invest with us in the future."

While NIL is in its infancy, it's expected that there will be more deals in the future.

"This is really just the start of something big for them and for us," said Bailey.

Penn State's man to lead the charge forward with NIL is Athletic Director Dr. Patrick Kraft. He has one main goal when it comes to Penn State's athletes and deals.

"My objective is to make sure I protect the 800 plus student-athletes. I am going to give you every opportunity to be successful in NIL, you can run with it [or] some don't want to. I will give [them] that opportunity but let's make sure we are doing the right things and understand [the] brands."