Former Penn State All-American Michael Mauti is joining former teammate Jordan Hill at Trinity

Mauti and Hill were both standout players with the Nittany Lions, and both went on to play in the NFL. Now they're members of the Shamrocks' coaching staff together.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A former Penn State teammate is joining Jordan Hill on the Trinity High School football coaching staff.

Former Nittany Lion and NFL linebacker Michael Mauti, who served alongside Hill as a team captain in Happy Valley in 2012, is joining Hill as an assistant head coach for the Shamrocks, Trinity announced on Friday.

Mauti was an Associated Press All-American linebacker at Penn State, and also earned All-Big Ten Conference honors, along with the Pat Fitzgerald Big Ten Conference Linebacker of the Year Award.

Following his career with the Lions, Mauti spent five seasons playing in the NFL as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, and later the New Orleans Saints.

In 2015, he was voted the Saints’ Special Teams Captain by his teammates and was also named Special Teams MVP.

Before his final NFL season in 2017, Mauti was named an Ed Block Courage Award recipient, an annual award presented to selected players in the NFL who are voted by their teammates as role models of inspiration, sportsmanship, and courage.

Mauti recently spent two years as Linebacker Coach and Special Teams Coordinator for his alma mater, Mandeville High School, in New Orleans.

Hill guided Trinity to a District 3 Class 2A championship last fall in his second season at the helm with the Shamrocks, who reached the state semifinals before bowing out to eventual champion Southern Columbia.

During his high school career in Central Pennsylvania, Hill was a defensive star at Steelton-Highspire, where he helped the Rollers win back-to-back PIAA Class 1A titles in 2007 and 2008.

Following a stellar career at Penn State, Hill was picked in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He spent four years in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2014.