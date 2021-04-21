Passing grade, Capital Area Football Officials Association trains new members

Before any flag gets thrown on the field, officials get quizzed for weeks in the classroom

STEELTON, Pa. — Almost every year we hear about a referee shortage in sports. The time to increase numbers takes place during the off season and one Harrisburg PIAA It may be the off season but one Harrisburg PIAA officials chapter is earning extra points recruiting and training new officials.

While the game may take place on the field, the learning takes place in the classroom for new members of the Capital Area Football Officials Association

"We walk them through the process, we don’t throw them into the fire," says chapter President Phil Sallusti. The class "combines training of the rule book case book and on field mechanics."

In person learning to make that transition to the field a little easier for new officials like Phil Petrina.

"I think that the class is really beneficial, I actually know for sure if I would have not been prepared if I would have just showed up and just started trying and just started trying to ref games post college football career."

Anxious for his first time in stripes, Petrina’s football background includes playing at both Central Dauphin and Dickinson. Even with that experience the class helps his change in gameday mindsets

"You think a little bit differently on this side of the ball than you do as a player and it gives you the opportunity to interact with the game in a new and exciting way and it's another way of appreciating the game of football."

The end game, increase numbers and the quality of the stripes that go out on a Friday night according to Sallusti.

“That’s the goal to make them playoff caliber officials for the high school level and those that have aspirations for the NCAA or beyond this is where you start."

So far this year 28 new members have signed up for the every other week sessions that run through May and the current members keep trying to find new recruits who love the game.

"If you are not doing that as an officials chapter, no matter what sport, you are only hurting yourself and eventually you hurt the game because you will not have enough of people to do this and cover the games,"

And the vets go the extra mile to defray some of the startup costs, with shirts flags and other equipment available to new guys. It's an all in effort to advance the game.

"Every official in this chapter what we say to the newer officials is your job is to move this chapter forward and be better than the people that are handing it off to you."