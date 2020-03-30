Bored at home? Organization suggests taking online course to become a PIAA basketball official

The Lancaster County Basketball Officials Chapter is offering a virtual course to become a certified PIAA official. You can pre-register online.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — If you're a basketball lover, bored at home while social distancing and looking for a way to potentially help youth sports when they resume, the Lancaster-Lebanon League Officials Chapter has a novel idea for a way to pass the time: you could take a virtual class to become a PIAA basketball official.

The PIAA is facing a shortage of officials in many sports, including basketball.

Spokesman Jay Gallagher said Monday on Twitter that interested candidates can register online to take a virtual course to become a certified official.

The date of the virtal classes have not yet been determined.