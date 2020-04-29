Lancaster County PIAA basketball officials go virtual to recruit new refs

Chapter helps set up new officials and make their first year easier.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — When social distancing measures went into effect back in March the Lancaster County PIAA basketball officials were just about to start the 4th year of their officiating START program.

"Just go in there confident and no one will mess with you as long as you take this seriously." says Randy Pierre on a zoom call, who just completed his first year.

The program is a three week session designed to help recruit and train new PIAA officials.

According to Jay Gallagher who sits on the chapter's recruiting committee this something they new they had to address.

"We have seen this need for a few years, so to really wanted to ramp up our recruitment to bring in younger officials."

The course brings together experienced officials, and new officials to ask questions, in a relaxed setting and talk officiating.

"But what makes it so much fun is the enjoyable conversation that the participants get to have in the class," says Gallagher.

A first for this year, a coaches perspective was provided by Northern Lebanon`s Chris George.

"When you are in junior high it gets competitive but I have tried to stress that at the lower levels you have to let go of the winning," he says when asked about the abuse young officials take.

This course is dedicated to help those wanting to become an official not only pass their PIAA test but guide them through the first year.

"(We want to) Help the new officials get there. One of the things we have done in addition to the class is over the last two years get them information in advance," stresses Gallagher. Adding, "we have a check list that they go through that helps guide them through that first year because that is the hardest. Just getting through (it) and figuring it out and we pair them with a mentor."

Originally designed to be done in person, moving online was actually a benefit for the group.

"That was one of the great things about being virtual this year if they missed a class or both, we have it recorded we can send them all the stuff and they can circle back on us with it."

While the class has run its course, Gallagher emphasizes those who are interested should still reach out.