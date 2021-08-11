Reports: Joel Embiid set to miss games after entering NBA's COVID-19 safety protocols

According to multiple reports, Embiid could miss the 76ers' next several games.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is set to miss tonight's game against the New York Knicks, and possibly several more games, after he reportedly entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Monday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Embiid tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning and is expected to miss several games.

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reports that Embiid has entered the safety protocols, but doesn't note whether or not he has tested positive for the virus.

Embiid, 27, has averaged 21.4 points per game in nine contests for the 76ers this season. Playing in over 30 minutes per game, Embiid has averaged a career-high 39.4% shooting percentage from three.