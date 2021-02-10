x
Seth Curry's 23 helps short-handed 76ers over Trail Blazers

Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, left, tries to get a shot past Portland Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Seth Curry had 23 points to lead the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers to a 113-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. 

The 76ers played without leading scorers Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris. Embiid, the four-time All-Star, missed his first game of the season as Philadelphia played the first of three games in four nights. 

Philadelphia also lost Danny Green in the third quarter due to hamstring tightness. 

Norman Powell led the Trail Blazers with 22 points, while Damian Lillard had 20 points and 10 assists and C.J. McCollum also had 20 points.

The 76ers will return to the hardwood tomorrow night when they host the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 p.m.

