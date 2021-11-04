x
Embiid, Curry lead short-handed 76ers past DeRozan, Bulls

Philadelphia was without starters Tobias Harris and Danny Green as the team won its fourth game in a row.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid wags his finger after blocking a shot by Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan during the final minute of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his return to the lineup, and Seth Curry scored 22 points and hit a crucial jumper late to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 103-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Georges Niang added 18 points for the short-handed 76ers, who have won four in a row. 

In addition to Ben Simmons, who has missed all eight games, Philadelphia was without starters Tobias Harris and Danny Green. 

DeMar DeRozan tied a season high with 37 for Chicago and grabbed 10 rebounds. 

Zach LaVine scored 27 for the Bulls, who nearly came back from a double-digit deficit in the second half for the second straight game.

