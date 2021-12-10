So far...the problem wasn't the QB | Locked On Eagles

Although Carson Wentz hasn't returned to his 2017 MVP form, he does look like the QB Eagles fans were used to seeing for most of his Philly tenure with the Colts.

If you asked most Philadelphia Eagles fans how they felt after former franchise QB Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts fell in a close, over-time matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, they would probably say fantastic.

Wentz continues to play in all of the offensive snaps for the Colts, working towards the 75% total season snap count he needs to hit in order for the Eagles to acquire the Colts 2022 1st-round pick.

Not to mention the Colts keep losing with a 1-4 record to start the season, potentially setting Philadelphia up with a top pick.

While Wentz continuing to play is a great look for the Eagles draft prospects, the way he is playing is not a good look for the franchise.

After a disastrous 2020 season that resulted in Wentz being benched, looking like a completely broken player, many believed his play and bad habits were unfixable. And many believed those habits were on him, self-inflicted due to an unwillingness to be coached, change his style of play, and focus in on fixing weaknesses.

Fast forward a year later and although Wentz hasn't returned to his 2017, MVP-like form, he does appear to be the QB Philadelphia was used to seeing in four of the five seasons from 2016 to 2020.

A good QB that will consistently flash moments of greatness.

Through the first five games, Wentz has completed over 65% of his passing attempts, for 1,322 yards, seven touchdowns, and only one interception.

While he still has a few of the same bad habits, including consistently fumbling the football, Wentz doesn't appear broken anymore.

So, what does it mean when a QB that was good in four of five seasons, leaves for a new team and instantly returns back to that form?

Maybe....just maybe.....he wasn't the biggest problem?

Maybe the biggest problem was the general manager that consistently failed to build the right supporting cast around Wentz?

The same general manager that failed to recognize the unique situation coming out of the Foles runs, drafting Jalen Hurts in the second round to start up his "QB factory."

The same general manager that has been a key part of four different regime changes?

Maybe a bigger problem was the years of catastrophic injuries, including the offensive line in 2020 that featured 14 different combinations?

This isn't about giving Wentz a free pass for his 2020 play. He was the worst starting QB in football, and a lot of it was on him.

But the Eagles decided the best way to rebuild was to keep Howie Roseman and Jalen Hurts, while trading/firing Wentz and former head coach Doug Pederson -- the two most consistent factors in your success over five years that elevated some abysmal situations. Situations created in large part by your general manager.

Monday night showed us yet another sign that maybe the problem is still at the Nova Care Complex.