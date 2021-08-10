x
Hurts looks to put up points on Panthers wounded defense

Philadelphia hopes to snap a three-game losing streak when the Eagles travel to Carolina to face the Panthers on Sunday.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) holds on to part of Hurts' uniform during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is proving he’s more than capable of running an NFL offense. The next thing he needs to do is win some games. 

Philadelphia’s second-round pick in 2020 is 2-6 as a starter over the past two seasons despite putting up some solid numbers this year. 

Hurts accounted for 434 yards on offense and two touchdowns last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Eagles still lost 42-30 as Patrick Mahomes shredded the Eagles defense. 

The Eagles lead the NFL in yards per carry, and Hurts is a big reason why, averaging 6.6 yards per rush.

The team will head to Carolina to face the Panthers on Oct. 10 at 1:00 p.m.

